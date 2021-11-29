OU football: Takeaways from Joe Castiglione, Joseph Harroz, Bob Stoops press conference after Lincoln Riley's departure

Following the departure of coach Lincoln Riley for USC, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, President Joseph Harroz and interim coach Bob Stoops held a press conference to discuss the situation on Monday afternoon.
Harroz revealed that he and Castiglione had been working on a contract extension for Riley across multiple weeks. Of course, that was before they heard — shortly before most of the world — that Riley had decided to head to Los Angeles.
Riley called Castiglione Sunday morning to inform him he planned to talk to the Trojans. A few hours later, he met with Castiglione and Harroz to inform them he was taking the job.
On Monday, Castiglione refuted reports that Riley was unhappy with OU's looming transition to the SEC and that "there wasn't any mention of unrest." However, Harroz did say he and Castiglione would've appreciated more notice from Riley.
Swiftly, Harroz and Castiglione reached out to Stoops, the Sooners' coach from 1999-2016 and a soon-to-be college football hall of famer, who agreed to take on interim duties.
Stoops will coach OU in its bowl game, though he said, Tuesday, that he hasn't made any concrete decisions about filling out his coaching staff, and that the offensive game planning will be a group effort. He also announced that he will be out on the recruiting trail on Monday night, looking to sway prospects to the Sooners.
Meanwhile, Castiglione says he already has a list of candidates to replace Riley, among them sitting head coaches at other schools. Stoops said he'll stick around the program as long as he's needed, but he doesn't expect Castiglione will take long to find OU's next coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.