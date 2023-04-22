3 observations from OU football's spring game

Oklahoma held its second spring game under head coach Brent Venables on Saturday.
Here are three observations from the contest:
Jasiah Wagoner starts with first-team defense
Early enrollee freshman cornerback Jasiah Wagoner started with presumably Oklahoma’s first-team defense on Saturday.
Wagoner, a four-star recruit, started opposite fifth-year senior Woodi Washington. Wagoner was featured on a unit that included returning starters Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman and Ethan Downs.
Throughout spring camp, Wagoner has received high reviews, and will likely compete for a starting spot with junior college transfer Kendel Dolby and sophomore Gentry Williams, as fifth-year senior Jaden Davis entered the transfer portal on April 17.
The 5-foot-11, 171-pound defensive back was the No. 315-ranked player nationally and No. 32 cornerback of the 2023 recruiting class.
Arnold seems clearly the backup, Gabriel commands
Returning starter Dillon Gabriel and five-star early enrollee Jackson Arnold were the only quarterbacks to receive a snap in the first half of Saturday’s contest.
Gabriel, playing with the first-team offense, completed 11 of 13 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns against the Sooners’ second-team defense.
Welcome to the TD Club, @blakesmith_11 🙌#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/77XCXHRvrc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
Arnold struggled in the first half, completing only 3 of 9 passes for 20 yards. However, the seventh-highest rated recruit in Oklahoma history was competing against the first-team defense.
In the second half, Arnold received playing time with OU's first-team offensive line and delivered a beautiful 30-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Gavin Freeman.
.@_JacksonArnold_ throwin' darts 🎯#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/HAaNChE9cs— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
The spring game shows Arnold will most likely be Gabriel’s backup in 2023. Throughout spring practices, Gabriel was succeeded by redshirt senior Davis Beville in the quarterback rotation.
Unique scoring
With injuries plaguing the offensive line and tight ends room, OU opted with a unique scoring system that resulted in an odd final score.
The White team (defense) defeated the Red team (offense) 84-82 on Saturday.
The score entering halftime was 60-55 and is one of the lone occurrences where a defensive unit involving 60 points was a positive.
