OU football: Spencer Rattler tosses 5 touchdowns, finds his groove in Sooners' 76-0 win over Western Carolina

Donning a Jordan headband and Beats headphones, Spencer Rattler trotted onto Owen Field almost two hours early.
Joined by the rest of OU’s quarterbacks, the redshirt sophomore wanted to get some extra reps in before No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) faced Western Carolina (0-2). Rattler stood near the west corner of the field’s south end zone, launching throws ranging from five to 40 yards to freshman third-stringer Ralph Rucker, who would toss it back.
Rattler’s body language grew stronger with each accurate pass. As the group headed back to the Sooners’ locker room about 10 minutes later, Rattler jogged toward the tunnel with confidence, waving to fans along the way. A week after the Phoenix native appeared rattled in OU’s season opener, Rattler’s pregame demeanor hinted at his reascension to the collected gunslinger of a year ago.
“We just wanted to be better,” Rattler said after the Sooners’ 76-0 rout of the Catamounts. “When we got in the facility on Monday, even on Sunday, the vibe was uncomfortable.”
Tossing for five touchdowns and 243 yards on 20-of-26 passing in just one half of play, Rattler’s statline lies juxtaposed to his one touchdown pass and two interception performance in OU’s 40-35 win over Tulane on Sept. 4. Though he also went 30-of-39 for 304 yards against the Green Wave, Rattler and the Sooners were far from satisfied, which led to their rigorous week of practice.
After that , Oklahoma’s offense scored on every drive Rattler captained. The preseason Heisman Trophy favorite’s poise and growing confidence was felt by his teammates throughout the week.
“I could just look in his eyes and tell that he was going to have a different game,” senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey said. “Just knowing the work he put in this week and that he was a little frustrated last week... I knew that he was going to come and attack this game from a different approach.
“And that's what he did. I just can't wait to see what he does next week and the weeks to follow.”
Two of Rattler’s touchdowns went to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who finished with four receptions for 19 yards. Haselwood also had four receptions against Tulane, but the Ellenwood, Georgia, native was upset he didn’t score in the team’s season opener.
Rattler sensed Haselwood’s frustration and approached him about it. The duo discussed their performance and how to improve it, and that’s when Rattler promised he’d throw a touchdown pass Haselwood’s way.
“He kept his word,” Haselwood said. “He came up to me over the last couple days and told me, ‘We’re gonna get you in the endzone this week.’ Last week I didn’t get as many touches, which is sometimes going to happen. I mean, it was never a conversation where we said I need more touches, it was just like a natural feeling between us. We got the job done this week.”
Prior to Saturday, Haselwood had never caught more than one touchdown in a game for the Sooners. Rattler was elated he’d helped get his teammate over that hump.
“It was great to have him back at full speed,” Rattler said. “He came off the ball aggressively tonight. He had a bunch of one-on-ones that he won. He kinda bailed me out (a few times). … So, he played very well tonight.”
Rattler said he felt very comfortable behind OU’s offensive line against Western Carolina. Despite the Catamounts’ pass rush sacking him twice, Rattler took blame for those offensive mistakes. The Sooners accounted for 624 total yards, with Rattler responsible for 272 of those.
He also credited Oklahoma’s readiness for Western Carolina to head coach Lincoln Riley’s teachings, which help his team approach every game with a fresh mentality. Riley believes the Sooners cleaned up a lot of their self-inflicted errors from a week ago, but he doesn’t want his team to lighten up just yet.
If the build up to game two proved anything, Rattler believe his team will just get better.
“We knew what we had to do, and we were challenged this past week,” Rattler said. “We came out here today and executed our plays, went through the reads, played hard for four quarters and finished.”
