OU football: Spencer Rattler to become first college athlete to hold major signing event; will charge $150 per autograph, per The Action Network

Quarterback Spencer Rattler will become the first college athlete to hold a major public signing event, per a report from The Action Network's Darren Rovell. The event will be held on July 31 at the National Sports Collectors Convention.
JUST IN: Oklahoma QB @SpencerRattler will be the first college athlete to do a public signing for big money. Signing at @TRISTAR1 Autograph Pavilion at the National Sports Collectors Show on 7/31. $150 for an autograph or to take a photo with him https://t.co/fF6k3Ljw85— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 16, 2021
Rattler will charge $150 for autographs and photos. NFL Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Barry Sanders will also be in attendance and charge the same amount. Fellow NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will charge $235 and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's signature is priced at $229.
The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors voted to approve a new name, image and likeness policy on June 30, which allows college athletes to profit from their NIL in all 50 states.
Rattler previously signed with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment and agent Chris Cabott for NIL representation on July 1. Cabott also represents Kansas City quarterback and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Since signing, Rattler launched his own merchandise store with clothing that dons his personal logo, which is a rattlesnake formed by his initials. Prices range from $20 to $45 on the website. Rattler is available on Cameo for $125 per video.
Rattler is a Heisman favorite heading into next season after he threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns and was a first-team AP All-Big 12 selection in 2021.
