OU football: Spencer Rattler has ‘most complete game’ in Sooners’ win over Kansas State; ‘takes step’ with offense

MANHATTAN, Kansas — With 10 seconds remaining in the first half, Spencer Rattler faked the handoff before threading a pinpoint pass between two defenders.
The redshirt sophomore’s throw landed perfectly in the hands of receiver Jadon Haselwood near Kansas State’s 10-yard line, a drive that ended with a 27-yard field goal by kicker Gabe Brkic. The kick gave OU a 13-10 lead two seconds before halftime.
Rattler stressed days earlier the importance of playing each drive “like it’s your last,” because the offense — which hasn’t had more than nine possessions in a game since week two — has had limited scoring opportunities with defense’s stressing to keep the Sooners off the field.
In the Sooners’ 37-31 win over the Wildcats on Saturday, Rattler captained OU to score on 7-of-8 drives, marking its highest point total over a Power Five opponent this season.
“Every drive to us in this game was important,” Rattler said afterward. “We came into this game working on our consistency every drive. ... Having these low drive numbers and not getting as many drives, you gotta take every drive and treat it like it's our last.”
No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had just three possessions — its lowest under coach Lincoln Riley — in the first half, but scored on each. Rattler knew if the Wildcats’ (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) offense kept emphasizing long drives, he had to help OU’s offense capitalize on each possession.
That’s exactly what Rattler did, completing 22-of-25 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while commanding the Sooners’ 392 total yards, their most aside from the walloping of Western Carolina.
“(He) had a really good week. Felt like he was really locked in and I thought he stayed patient,” Riley said afterward. “The way the first half played out, it (would’ve) been easy to say, ‘Aw shoot, here we go again only getting this many plays, we’re only getting this many drives,’ (but) he just kind of stayed and played and just executed plays as long as it went. He was good.”
Sophomore receiver Marvin Mims, who recorded four catches for 71 yards, said the drive before halftime set the tone for the second half.
“That’s a huge momentum drive,” Mims said. “When you close out the half with some points, then you can back and do the same thing to them, the crowd is really silenced. … It was great for us.”
Rattler started the second half the same way he ended the first, directing Oklahoma on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, before guiding another nine-play scoring drive. The back-to-back touchdowns gave OU a 27-13 lead less than 10 minutes into the third quarter.
Most importantly, Rattler looked comfortable in his first full capacity, road-environment start of his career. He attempted flashy jump passes, threw the ball on the run and scrambled out of the pocket, in front of 47,690 hostile fans who shouted “F*** OU,” or mimicked Oklahoma’s student section that screamed “We want Caleb” last week against West Virginia.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler finds Mike Woods and Oklahoma extends the lead to 27-10.#OUDNA x @SpencerRattler x @TheMikeWoods pic.twitter.com/YVdUIiZxrg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
Penalty on the play, but Rattler with the Jump Pass. pic.twitter.com/b5dqvZJXuF— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
But the Phoenix native stayed calm, and proved why he was labeled a preseason Heisman contender and a potential No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft.
“I think it was the most complete game,” Riley said. “... He played really, really well. I think the kid’s got the mental makeup to be a really good road quarterback. I think he embraces it, and has a real competitiveness about him.”
Rattler has struggled at times this season with decision making and forcing throws into tight coverage, but has been able to lead the offense despite the lack of chunk plays OU fans have grown accustomed to in the Riley era. Although he completed his longest pass — 40 yards — since the season-opener against Tulane, he also attempted a deep pass to senior receiver Mike Woods, but underthrew it and was intercepted late in the third quarter.
INTERCEPTED!@KStateFB comes up with the big time defensive play to get the ball back down 10 pic.twitter.com/TowTF7QFoy— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2021
And coming off a week in which OU fans booed him, calling for his replacement for backup Caleb Williams, Rattler persevered again in an unfriendly environment. He showed growth from last season’s three interception performance against the Wildcats, to leading a revenge win in year two to break the Sooners’ two-game losing streak against Kansas State.
Although not the same Oklahoma offense of the past, Rattler is finding ways to improve each week, while shedding light on the budding unit’s progress.
“I mean I think we both got a feeling we took a step,” Rattler said, referring to he and Riley’s conversation about the offense postgame. “We took a step of where we want to go and kind of had a statement game.
“And (we) didn't even play near to what we should have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.