OU football: Spencer Rattler favored to be No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft, per BetOnline

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler during practice March 24.

 Photo provided/OU Athletics

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler has the highest odds to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to BetOnline. 

The Phoenix native is ahead of fellow quarterbacks such as North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Southern California's Kedon Slovis. 

Rattler is entering his third year at Oklahoma and is the presumptive starting quarterback for the 2021 season. If picked first, he will become the sixth Sooner to be taken there and the fourth OU quarterback after Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. 

Rattler started all 11 games at quarterback for the Sooners last season, winning nine games. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 180 yards and six touchdowns, earning First-team All-Big 12 honors.

