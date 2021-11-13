OU football: Spencer Rattler enters No. 8 Sooners' game at No. 13 Baylor after Caleb Williams throws 2 interceptions

WACO — With No. 8 Oklahoma trailing No. 13 Baylor 10-7 late in the third quarter, redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler entered Saturday's game at McLane Stadium for the Sooners, replacing freshman Caleb Williams.
"We want Spencer" 👀 pic.twitter.com/HwKnz7j2Zz— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, was benched midgame for Williams after struggling against Texas on Oct. 9. Williams led OU to a furious 55-48 comeback win and had held the starting spot since, even inserting himself into Heisman consideration.
However, Williams has been the one struggling against Baylor on Saturday, completing just 8-of-17 passes for 84 yards while throwing two interceptions. His throwing hand was also stepped on by a Bears defender during the second quarter.
Ouch 😬 pic.twitter.com/dev9xXDxr1— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
OU wasn't able to make anything of Rattler's first possession, punting after three plays. Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) has since tacked on a touchdown and leads the Sooners (9-0, 6-0) 17-7 with 13:13 remaining in the third quarter.
