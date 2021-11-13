You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Spencer Rattler enters No. 8 Sooners' game at No. 13 Baylor after Caleb Williams throws 2 interceptions

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

WACO — With No. 8 Oklahoma trailing No. 13 Baylor 10-7 late in the third quarter, redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler entered Saturday's game at McLane Stadium for the Sooners, replacing freshman Caleb Williams.

Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, was benched midgame for Williams after struggling against Texas on Oct. 9. Williams led OU to a furious 55-48 comeback win and had held the starting spot since, even inserting himself into Heisman consideration.

However, Williams has been the one struggling against Baylor on Saturday, completing just 8-of-17 passes for 84 yards while throwing two interceptions. His throwing hand was also stepped on by a Bears defender during the second quarter.

OU wasn't able to make anything of Rattler's first possession, punting after three plays. Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) has since tacked on a touchdown and leads the Sooners (9-0, 6-0) 17-7 with 13:13 remaining in the third quarter.

