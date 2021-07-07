OU football: Sooners with 9 selections to Preseason All-Big 12 Team; Spencer Rattler, Eric Gray with individual awards

Nine Oklahoma players have been selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler and junior running back Eric Gray receiving Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year nods respectively, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
Only the beginning. #OUDNA ➡️ https://t.co/OD7yJI499h🎟 https://t.co/dekmwXmoXm pic.twitter.com/T4r8zwjiO5— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 7, 2021
Offensively, Rattler and Gray, along with senior H-back Jeremiah Hall, sophomore receiver Marvin Mims, offensive guard senior Marquis Hayes, junior offensive tackle Wanya Morris and junior kicker Gabe Brkic were named to the team. Defensively, junior linebacker Nik Bonitto, and senior defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey were selected.
The Sooners lead the conference with nine selections, one more than Iowa State — last season's runner-up to OU in the Big 12 Championship.
Rattler threw for 3,031 yards with 34 total touchdowns last season. Gray, an offseason transfer from Tennessee, garnered 1,480 total yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Volunteers.
