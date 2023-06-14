OU football: Sooners will reportedly host Alabama in 2024 season

This story will be updated with the full list of OU's 2024 opponents when it's announced at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Oklahoma will host Alabama during its first season in the Southeastern Conference in 2024, per ESPN's Chris Low.
Only fifth regular-season matchup in last 20 years between the SEC juggernauts. Both teams with tough ‘24 slates. Alabama: Aub, Ga, LSU, Okla, Tenn, Wisc. Georgia: Ala, Aub, Clemson, Fla, Tenn, Texas. https://t.co/TXSJym5FWg— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) June 14, 2023
The teams last met during the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 29, 2018, when Alabama defeated OU 45-34. The Sooners' remaining SEC opponents have yet to be announced. OU's non-conference slate includes games against Temple and Tulane in Norman.
OU opens its final season in the Big 12 against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 in Norman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.