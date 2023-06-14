 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners will reportedly host Alabama in 2024 season

Brent Venables

Ou football head coach Brent Venables during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

This story will be updated with the full list of OU's 2024 opponents when it's announced at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma will host Alabama during its first season in the Southeastern Conference in 2024, per ESPN's Chris Low.

The teams last met during the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 29, 2018, when Alabama defeated OU 45-34. The Sooners' remaining SEC opponents have yet to be announced. OU's non-conference slate includes games against Temple and Tulane in Norman.

OU opens its final season in the Big 12 against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 in Norman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.