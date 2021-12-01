You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Theo Wease

Then-freshman wide receiver Theo Wease before the game against TCU, Nov. 23, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma junior wide receiver Theo Wease has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich confirmed on Wednesday. 247Sports' Mike Roach first reported Wease's departure on Monday. 

Wease suited up for the Sooners' previous two games against Iowa State and Oklahoma State, but didn't record any statistics. The former five-star recruit missed majority of the season due to injury, but recorded 37 catches for 530 yards with four touchdowns in 2020.

The move comes after former OU coach Lincoln Riley departed for Southern California on Sunday, where he brought defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of sports performance Bennie Wylie and director of operations Clarke Stroud with him.

Wease originally chose the Sooners over the likes of LSU, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Michigan. 

