OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease announces NCAA Transfer Portal entry

Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. officially announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday after a public back-and-forth to begin the week.
November 30, 2022
Mike Roach of 247Sports reported Monday that Wease would enter the portal. Then, Wease said he hadn't made a decision yet during an appearance on an NIL podcast released Tuesday.
Finally, late Tuesday, a screenshot of Wease's SnapChat story with the caption "Just went through a break up with a coaching staff. No more Sooner Born, Sooner Bred," surfaced on Twitter.
Via Theo Wease’s Snapchat: pic.twitter.com/oelyeKYIqO— Oklahoma Recruiting (@CBallOklahoma) November 30, 2022
"Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here," Wease wrote in his announcement. "I also want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me this past season, and what they are building in Norman is going to be special.
"With that being said, after numerous prayers and multiple conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left."
Wease recorded 64 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 scores in his four seasons in Norman. He tallied 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Wease previously entered the portal last offseason before returning to OU. The Allen, Texas, native follows defensive back Jordan Mukes as the second Sooners player to announce his transfer departure since the regular season's end.
The transfer window officially opens Dec. 5.
