OU football: Sooners wide receiver Mike Woods declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Senior Oklahoma receiver Mike Woods declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday morning.
January 4, 2022
Woods spent just one season in Norman after transferring from Arkansas in April, but he made the most of his time with the Sooners. He amassed 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass catcher's best game in crimson and cream came in a 16-13 win over West Virginia on Sept. 25, in which he made eight catches for 86 yards. Woods made his scoring grabs against Western Carolina on Sept. 11 and Kansas State on Oct. 2.
Prior to his college career, Woods was the No. 90 receiver in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The Magnolia, Texas native now becomes the 11th OU starter to declare for the pros.
