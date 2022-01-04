You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners wide receiver Mike Woods declares for 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Michael Woods

Senior wide receiver Michael Woods during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma receiver Mike Woods declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday morning.

Woods spent just one season in Norman after transferring from Arkansas in April, but he made the most of his time with the Sooners. He amassed 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass catcher's best game in crimson and cream came in a 16-13 win over West Virginia on Sept. 25, in which he made eight catches for 86 yards. Woods made his scoring grabs against Western Carolina on Sept. 11 and Kansas State on Oct. 2.

Prior to his college career, Woods was the No. 90 receiver in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The Magnolia, Texas native now becomes the 11th OU starter to declare for the pros.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments