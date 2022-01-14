OU football: Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams announces transfer to USC

Freshman Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams announced he will transfer to Southern California via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
Fight on✌🏾#Committed pic.twitter.com/HTbBqoBz1f— Lootrunner.mariooo (@MarioWill00) January 15, 2022
Williams garnered 35 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns last season. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 4 and now reunites with former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who became USC's coach on Nov. 28.
Williams was a four-star recruit and considered the No. 4 receiver nationally for the 2021 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He originally chose the Sooners over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.
The 5-foot-9 pass-catcher was the eighth Sooner to enter the portal this offseason, following Riley's departure and the hiring of new head coach Brent Venables.
