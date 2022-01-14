 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams announces transfer to USC

  • Updated
  • 0
Mario Williams

Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams announced he will transfer to Southern California via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Williams garnered 35 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns last season. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 4 and now reunites with former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who became USC's coach on Nov. 28.

Williams was a four-star recruit and considered the No. 4 receiver nationally for the 2021 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He originally chose the Sooners over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

The 5-foot-9 pass-catcher was the eighth Sooner to enter the portal this offseason, following Riley's departure and the hiring of new head coach Brent Venables.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments