OU football: Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq leaves Red River Showdown vs. Texas with apparent injury

Jalil Farooq

Sophomore Wide receiver Jalil Farooq during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

DALLAS — Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq was taken to the locker room due to an apparent injury during the second quarter of the Red River Showdown against Texas on Saturday.

OU radio sideline analyst Chris Plank first noted Farooq's departure from the game. Prior to leaving Saturday's contest, Farooq had rushed three times for 37 yards.

Farooq, a sophomore, was also returning kickoffs for the Sooners with sophomore safety Billy Bowman out for the contest due to injury. Sophomore running back Tawee Walker, a Palomar College transfer, replaced Farooq on return team.

OU trailed Texas 14-0 with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

Update: Farooq returned to the game with under eight minutes left in the second quarter.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

