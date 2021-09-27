OU football: Sooners vs Texas in Red River Showdown set for 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC

Oklahoma's Red River Showdown matchup with Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 9 on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.
Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 10/9 👇Oklahoma vs. Texas, 11am CT on ABCWest Virginia at Baylor, 11am CT/12pm ET on FS1TCU at Texas Tech, 6pm CT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OQC1GnUuxq— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 27, 2021
Red River Showdown time set.🕚 11 a.m. CT📺 ABChttps://t.co/oYYOQ2VsZZ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/H2CPqOQUGq— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 27, 2021
The No. 6 Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off a 16-13 win over West Virginia finished by kicker Gabe Brkic's 3-yard field goal as time expired. They'll take on Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 2 before heading to Dallas to battle the Longhorns.
Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) clobbered Texas Tech 70-35 in its Big 12 opener last weekend, rebounding after a loss to Arkansas in nonconference play. A road matchup with TCU is next up for the Longhorns ahead of their rivalry game against the Sooners.
OU and Texas's clash at the Cotton Bowl last season became an instant classic, as the Sooners prevailed in quadruple overtime for a 53-45 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.