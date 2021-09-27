You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners vs Texas in Red River Showdown set for 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler throws the ball before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma's Red River Showdown matchup with Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 9 on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

The No. 6 Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off a 16-13 win over West Virginia finished by kicker Gabe Brkic's 3-yard field goal as time expired. They'll take on Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 2 before heading to Dallas to battle the Longhorns.

Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) clobbered Texas Tech 70-35 in its Big 12 opener last weekend, rebounding after a loss to Arkansas in nonconference play. A road matchup with TCU is next up for the Longhorns ahead of their rivalry game against the Sooners.

OU and Texas's clash at the Cotton Bowl last season became an instant classic, as the Sooners prevailed in quadruple overtime for a 53-45 victory. 

