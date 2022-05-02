OU football: Sooners’ Tyrese Robinson signed by Washington Commanders following 2022 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson was officially signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent on Monday following the 2022 NFL Draft.
We have signed the following undrafted free agents: pic.twitter.com/TAYLvfJlsG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 2, 2022
Robinson started all 38 of the Sooners’ games over the last three seasons, and moved to right tackle in 2021 after spending the 2020 season at right guard. The 6-foot-3, 324-pounder from McKinney, Texas was an All-Big 12 second team selection by the Associated Press last season.
Prior to his time at OU, Robinson was a four star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. Robinson was ranked the No. 8 guard nationally for the 2017 recruiting cycle and was the No. 16 player in Texas and the No. 103 player nationally.
Robinson improved his NFL combine 40-yard dash from 5.24 seconds to 5.13 seconds at OU’s pro day, and also sped up his 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone performances. Additionally, Robinson posted a 22.5 inch vertical and an 8-foot, 4-inch broad jump at the combine.
The Commanders’ 2022 schedule, along with every other NFL team’s slate, will be revealed at 7 p.m. CT on May 12.
