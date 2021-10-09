You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners' Tyrese Robinson leaves Red River Showdown against Texas with apparent injury, later returns

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tyrese Robinson

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson during practice March 24.

 Photo provided/OU Athletics

Update: Robinson returned to the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyrese Robinson exited Saturday's Red River Showdown against Texas in the third quarter with an apparent injury.

Robinson was helped off the field and taken to the injury tent during the Sooners's second offensive series of the second half. The redshirt senior was replaced by junior Wanya Morris at right tackle.

Robinson has started every game for OU at right tackle this season after sliding over from right guard during the offseason. He has started all of the Sooners' game from 2019-20 as well and is considered the vocal leader of Oklahoma's offensive line.

No. 6 OU currently trails No. 21 Texas 38-28 with little over six minutes left in the third quarter.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments