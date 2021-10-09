OU football: Sooners' Tyrese Robinson leaves Red River Showdown against Texas with apparent injury, later returns

Update: Robinson returned to the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyrese Robinson exited Saturday's Red River Showdown against Texas in the third quarter with an apparent injury.
Robinson is walking off the field under the assistance of two people. Not good for an OU offensive line that has already had its share of struggles this season.— Justin Martinez (@JTheSportsDude) October 9, 2021
Robinson heading to the injury tent #Sooners— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 9, 2021
Robinson able to walk off on his own.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 9, 2021
Robinson was helped off the field and taken to the injury tent during the Sooners's second offensive series of the second half. The redshirt senior was replaced by junior Wanya Morris at right tackle.
Robinson has started every game for OU at right tackle this season after sliding over from right guard during the offseason. He has started all of the Sooners' game from 2019-20 as well and is considered the vocal leader of Oklahoma's offensive line.
No. 6 OU currently trails No. 21 Texas 38-28 with little over six minutes left in the third quarter.
