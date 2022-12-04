OU football: Sooners to play in Cheez-It Bowl against No. 13 Florida State

Oklahoma will play in the Cheez-It Bowl against No. 13 Florida State. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will air nationally on ESPN.
𝙒𝙤𝙠𝙚 𝙪𝙥 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣' 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩! Sooners are Orlando-bound for the @CheezItBowl 🌴 📅 Thurs, Dec. 29 🆚 #13 Florida State 🕚 4:30 pm CT 📺 ESPN📍 Orlando, FL https://t.co/LuLQWi7yeH | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/qLnowScZ6U— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 4, 2022
The Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) hold a 6-1 all-time record against the Seminoles (9-3, 5-3 ACC). The last time they met was when Oklahoma won 23-13 in Tallahassee in 2011.
OU last played in the bowl between Big 12 and ACC opponents during the 2014 season when it was called the Russell Athletic Bowl. Oklahoma fell to Clemson 40-6 in quarterback Trevor Knight's second season.
Since the regular season ended, seven Sooners have entered the transfer portal, and running back Eric Gray and offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris opted out of the bowl game for the NFL draft.
The Sooners finished the 2022 regular season with their worst record since 1999 under first-year head coach Brent Venables. They became bowl eligible in their second-to-last game of the year with a win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 19.
