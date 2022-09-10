OU football: Sooners surge in 2nd half to beat Kent State 33-3 in Norman (Live scoring summary, highlights)

No. 7 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated Kent State (0-2) 33-3 on Saturday night in Norman.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Marvin Mims made seven catches for 163 yards and two of those scores. Defensively, sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman lead the way with 12 total tackles — four for loss.
Here is the Daily's scoring recap with highlights:
Q4 (12:00) Sooners 33, Golden Flashes 3 - Oklahoma's defense forced a safety after Kent State snapped the ball over its quarterback's head, and he recovered it before stepping out of bounds in the endzone. The play was credited to senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu.
Q3 (1:35) Sooners 31, Golden Flashes 3 - Oklahoma scored its third touchdown of the quarter on a 58-yard pass from Gabriel to junior receiver Marvin Mims.
Q3 (5:31) Sooners 24, Golden Flashes 3 - Oklahoma scored its second touchdown of the quarter after an 18-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to redshirt senior receiver Drake Stoops.
Todos Juntos: ¡STOOOOOOPS! 🔥 OU 24, Kent St. 3#VamosSooners #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/8o998okQZC— Los Sooners (@LosSooners) September 11, 2022
Q3 (9:51) Sooners 17, Golden Flashes 3 - Oklahoma added three points on a 25-yard field goal by kicker Zach Schmit.
Q3 (11:32) Sooners 14, Golden Flashes 3 - Oklahoma gained its second turnover of the season after sophomore safety Billy Bowman forced a fumble.
𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝘽𝙞𝙡𝙡 🔥 @Billy2Bowman📺 ESPN+ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/UF5lmnAGpe— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2022
Q3 (12:41) Sooners 14, Golden Flashes 3 - Oklahoma extended its lead on a 16-yard rush by running back Marcus Major.
.@Md24jr hit the 𝙟𝙪𝙠𝙚 button 🎮📺 ESPN+ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Ftq0m5qM5W— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2022
Q2 (:18) Sooners 7, Golden Flashes 3 - Oklahoma took a lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Mims.
Q2 (8:27) Golden Flashes 3, Sooners 0 - Kent State kicker Andrew Glass nailed a 37-yard field goal to give it a 3-0 lead. The Golden Flashes scored after a 15-play, 72-yard drive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.