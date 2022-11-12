 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners suffer 23-20 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown (Scoring recap, highlights)

Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray, Marvin Mims, & Daniel Parker

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Senior running back Eric Gray, Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims, and Fifth year tight end Daniel Parker during game against Baylor on Nov 5.

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) suffered a brutal 23-20 loss to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday in Morgantown, giving the Mountaineers their first ever win over the Sooners at home.

Senior running back Eric Gray carried OU's offense with 25 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns. His effort was for naught as the Sooners went 1-for-11 on third down and their defense allowed Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Green to compile 257 total yards and three touchdowns.

See the scoring recap and the highlights below:

Q4 (0:00) Mountaineers 23, Sooners 20 - West Virginia kicker Casey Legg makes a 25-yard field goal.

Q4 (11:20) Sooners 20, Mountaineers 20 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene rushes 11 yards for a touchdown.

Q3 (1:22) Sooners 20, Mountaineers 13 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes five yards for a touchdown. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes for a two-point conversion.

Q3 (3:36) Mountaineers 13, Sooners 12 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene throws an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Q2 (0:33) Sooners 12, Mountaineers 6 - West Virginia fumbles on the extra point attempt, OU safety Billy Bowman returns it 88 yards for two points.

Q2 (0:33) Sooners 10, Mountaineers 6 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene rushes five yards for a touchdown.

Q2 (1:06) Sooners 10, Mountaineers 0 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.

Q2 (9:42) Sooners 3, Mountaineers 0 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 32-yard field goal.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

