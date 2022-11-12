OU football: Sooners suffer 23-20 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown (Scoring recap, highlights)

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) suffered a brutal 23-20 loss to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday in Morgantown, giving the Mountaineers their first ever win over the Sooners at home.
Senior running back Eric Gray carried OU's offense with 25 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns. His effort was for naught as the Sooners went 1-for-11 on third down and their defense allowed Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Green to compile 257 total yards and three touchdowns.
See the scoring recap and the highlights below:
Q4 (0:00) Mountaineers 23, Sooners 20 - West Virginia kicker Casey Legg makes a 25-yard field goal.
Q4 (11:20) Sooners 20, Mountaineers 20 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene rushes 11 yards for a touchdown.
Q3 (1:22) Sooners 20, Mountaineers 13 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes five yards for a touchdown. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes for a two-point conversion.
Eric Gray. Another one. 😤#OUDNA | @1ericgray | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/H2q1ly0UvU— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) November 12, 2022
Q3 (3:36) Mountaineers 13, Sooners 12 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene throws an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
Q2 (0:33) Sooners 12, Mountaineers 6 - West Virginia fumbles on the extra point attempt, OU safety Billy Bowman returns it 88 yards for two points.
SCOOP 'N SCORE ‼️ 🔥 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/kQbL4uw2br— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022
Q2 (0:33) Sooners 10, Mountaineers 6 - West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene rushes five yards for a touchdown.
Q2 (1:06) Sooners 10, Mountaineers 0 - OU running back Eric Gray rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.
The SOONER the better! TOUCHDOWN @1ericgray x @OU_Football 🙌 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/h1aAPTmuIa— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022
Q2 (9:42) Sooners 3, Mountaineers 0 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 32-yard field goal.
