OU football: Sooners stick at No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 52-21 win over Texas Tech

Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) stuck at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday afternoon.
POLL ALERT: Michigan State jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25, Wake Forest joins top 10 for 1st time, Houston enters rankings, same top four.Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/1UnLucV9H1 pic.twitter.com/xSJkkbfIUS— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 31, 2021
The Sooners are fresh off a dominant 52-21 win over Texas Tech on Saturday in which they played perhaps their most complete game of the season. The entire top three above OU — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Alabama — also stayed put in the rankings. Previous No. 8 Michigan State moved up to No. 5.
No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 14 Baylor are the other Big 12 schools ranked in the poll. Iowa State is unranked but received nine votes. OU's next game is against the Bears and it'll close out the regular season against the Cowboys on Nov. 27.
Following its bye week, Oklahoma will head to Waco, Texas on Nov. 13 for a showdown with Baylor at a time to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.