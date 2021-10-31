You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stick at No. 4 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 52-21 win over Texas Tech

Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams makes a face before heading into the locker room during halftime against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) stuck at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners are fresh off a dominant 52-21 win over Texas Tech on Saturday in which they played perhaps their most complete game of the season. The entire top three above OU — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Alabama — also stayed put in the rankings. Previous No. 8 Michigan State moved up to No. 5.

No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 14 Baylor are the other Big 12 schools ranked in the poll. Iowa State is unranked but received nine votes. OU's next game is against the Bears and it'll close out the regular season against the Cowboys on Nov. 27.

Following its bye week, Oklahoma will head to Waco, Texas on Nov. 13 for a showdown with Baylor at a time to be determined.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

