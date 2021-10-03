OU football: Sooners stay at No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll after 37-31 win over Kansas State

After defeating Kansas State 37-31, Oklahoma remained at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday.
This week’s @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Georgia3-Iowa4-PennSt5-Cincinnati6-Oklahoma7-OhioSt8-Oregon9-Michigan10-BYU11-MichSt12-OklaSt13-Arkansas14-NotreDame15-Coastal16-Kentucky17–OleMiss18-Auburn19-Wake20-Florida21-Texas22-ArizSt23-NCSt24-SMU25-SanDiegoSt— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 3, 2021
The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had previously lost their last two games against the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2). Redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler was 22-of-25 passing for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win.
Oklahoma was jumped in the poll by Cincinnati, which moved from No. 7 to No. 5 after defeating then-No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13. The loss moved the Fighting Irish to No. 14.
A 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford knocked Oregon from No. 3 to No. 8 in AP’s poll. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and Penn State made up its new top four. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in Iowa City.
OU remains the highest ranked Big 12 school in the Top 25. The conference’s other schools in the poll include Oklahoma State at No. 12 and Texas at No. 21. For their next matchup, the Sooners take on the Longhorns (4-0, 2-1 Big 12) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.