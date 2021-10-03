You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners stay at No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll after 37-31 win over Kansas State

Brayden Willis

Senior tight end/H-back Brayden Willis points to a fan after the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

After defeating Kansas State 37-31, Oklahoma remained at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday.

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had previously lost their last two games against the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2). Redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler was 22-of-25 passing for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. 

Oklahoma was jumped in the poll by Cincinnati, which moved from No. 7 to No. 5 after defeating then-No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13. The loss moved the Fighting Irish to No. 14.

A 31-24 overtime loss to Stanford knocked Oregon from No. 3 to No. 8 in AP’s poll. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and Penn State made up its new top four. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in Iowa City.

OU remains the highest ranked Big 12 school in the Top 25. The conference’s other schools in the poll include Oklahoma State at No. 12 and Texas at No. 21. For their next matchup, the Sooners take on the Longhorns (4-0, 2-1 Big 12) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Dallas.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

