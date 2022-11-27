OU football: Sooners' staff, Brent Venables shift focus to players' futures, recruiting after sour loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK — Standing at the lectern in front of Sooner Nation nearly a year ago, newly-hired head coach Brent Venables preached the details of the program he was striving to build.
“This is going to be a people-driven, relational-driven program, not a transactional program,” Venables said Dec. 6, a day after he was officially named OU’s coach. “It’s not just finding the leaders, whether it’s the leaders in the administration or the board of regents, it’s the players, it’s the former players. It’s the intention of the people that always matters.”
He’s continued that sentiment throughout his first season — one that Oklahoma finished 6-6, its worst record since 1999 — from spring practices to Saturday’s final regular season game, a 51-48 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night.
Fresh off a devastating loss, where the Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) surrendered 24 unanswered points and fell to the Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4) on a game-winning field goal in overtime, Venables now must quickly shift focus to the future in order to steer the boat in the right direction.
Who will stay? Who will go? What needs must be met?
Those conversations will happen this week, given the looming date of the early signing period and transfer portal season being underway, as OU already has a commitment for 2023 in Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey. It’ll be imperative for Oklahoma to know what late additions it may need in the 2023 recruiting class or the portal to boost the roster, despite the recency of a painful loss.
“You have a lot going on all at once,” Venables said after the game. “… The system is set up in such a way that (the players) have opportunities to evaluate what they want to do and we’ll have conversations with the guys both ways.
“So we’ll address that for the next several days, respond to the ones we need to when they happen.”
Defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who was brought to Norman by Venables after a season together at Clemson, where Roof served as an off-field analyst, shared feelings similar to Venables’ introductory event after the game Saturday.
“Our role is to tell the truth and support them,” Roof said about upcoming meetings about players’ future. “Because you’re like a parent to them, and that’s what parents do. They support their kids, and they tell them the truth.”
In the age of the transfer portal, along with the ability to leave early for the NFL, a plethora of Sooners might have played their last regular season game Saturday night.
Among those, junior receiver Marvin Mims, who recorded five receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech, senior running back Eric Gray, who totalled 171 yards on 28 rushes and two catches, and junior offensive tackle Anton Harrison, who all have remaining eligibility but may opt to leave for the NFL.
OU may also be unsure about redshirt junior cornerback Woodi Washington, senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu, redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who also may try their luck as professionals. Even redshirt junior receiver Theo Wease, who caught three passes for 123 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, said he’ll consult with his family about his future soon.
Then there’s multi-year staples like tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker DaShaun White, safety Justin Broiles and offensive guard Chris Murray, who are all without remaining eligibility.
Willis, who caught seven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech made clear his intentions of playing in Oklahoma’s bowl game on Saturday night. And despite looking forward to what’s next in his career, he hopes some of his teammates stay and withstand the unusually-unsuccessful period.
“Everybody has to do what’s best for them,” he said. “And I won’t judge them either way. I love my brothers regardless. It’s becoming a business, so guys gotta make the best (decision) for them.
“Obviously, I want everyone to stay. I love these guys. I’ve gone on record saying this is the closest team I’ve ever been a part of, and that hasn’t changed. Hopefully we can keep everyone we can, but I understand guys have to make business decisions.”
Sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman has already established himself as a key cog in Oklahoma’s defense, leading the Big 12 with 118 tackles, including a career-high 18 against the Red Raiders.
Committed to returning next season, he offered positivity in the direction of the roster.
“It takes time,” Stutsman said. “Rome wasn’t built in a day. I think all we can do is just keep getting better and better. We don’t give up. I mean, our team fights. That’s what we do. We’re not stopping here.
“It’ll be the end of the season, but it won’t be the end of the battle. Still got a lot of stuff to do, guys are coming back. It’s not over.”
The Sooners currently hold the No. 7-ranked 2023 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, holding commitments from a pair of five-stars — quarterback Jackson Arnold and edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, whose unit gained 672 yards on Saturday led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel's 449 yards and six touchdowns, said after the game the coaching staff will seek “great” players who “fit” their program. He also expressed confidence in maintaining their pledges in the incoming class.
“I think we’re the University of Oklahoma,” the first-year OU coordinator said. “We’ve got a ton to sell. We’re gonna sign an incredible class, I got no doubt in that. … People want to play football at Oklahoma and that hasn’t changed. We’ll go sign a great class.”
Comprehending what’s next for Oklahoma’s program goes back to Venables’ first day on the job, hours after he spoke to OU’s fandom inside the Everest Training Center.
A year later, still the guy tasked with transitioning the Sooners into the Southeastern Conference, he’ll soon find himself going after the same thing he wanted just days on the job: focusing on people first.
And Venables' initial words when he first started are just as meaningful now as they were then. Almost a year on the job and his first regular season as head coach complete, he’ll plan to implement those ideologies from his introduction by discussing players’ futures and pitching the program to future recruits in the coming weeks.
“It's my responsibility that I continually remind our staff… That there's nothing that's more important than those guys in that locker room, period,” he said Dec. 6. “That other stuff can wait, and that has its urgency as well. But, I think when you get that locker room right, everything else will work accordingly.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.