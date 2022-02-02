OU football: Sooners sign 2022 4-star defensive lineman Gracen Halton

Four-star 2022 defensive lineman Gracen Halton announced his commitment to Oklahoma and signed with the Sooners on Wednesday.
Turning dreams into reality. Welcome @GracenHalton1 🔒https://t.co/KOa3KXkhO1 | #ChampU22 pic.twitter.com/aaAHsDw0uc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 2, 2022
Halton, who decommitted from Oregon on Jan. 26, is the No. 258-ranked player nationally and No. 33 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
A San Diego native out of St. Augustin High School, Halton is also the No. 23 player in his home state. He chose the Sooners over the Ducks and Miami (FL), among others.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher garnered 75 total tackles with 20 for loss during his senior season, according to MaxPreps.
