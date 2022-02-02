 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners sign 2022 4-star defensive lineman Gracen Halton

  • Updated
Big12MediaDayRS (4 of 31).jpg (copy) (copy)

OU football helmet at the Big 12 Media Days on July 16, 2021.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

Four-star 2022 defensive lineman Gracen Halton announced his commitment to Oklahoma and signed with the Sooners on Wednesday.

Halton, who decommitted from Oregon on Jan. 26, is the No. 258-ranked player nationally and No. 33 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

A San Diego native out of St. Augustin High School, Halton is also the No. 23 player in his home state. He chose the Sooners over the Ducks and Miami (FL), among others.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher garnered 75 total tackles with 20 for loss during his senior season, according to MaxPreps.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

