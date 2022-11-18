OU football: Sooners seeking bowl eligibility, strong ending to season, starting with Oklahoma State matchup

Brent Venables explained a common parenting tool Tuesday as he displayed the importance of Oklahoma becoming bowl eligible.
“When your kid comes home from school you want them to stay busy, right?” the first-year head coach said. “So, you can list the chores. Sign them up for activities and things like that, because it’s good for them. So, same thing, just continue to provide structure and accountability in your own environment where they can continue to grow and be better.”
After the Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) fell 23-20 to West Virginia — likely their easiest remaining contest at the time and best chance to earn that desired sixth win — they now must defeat either No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at home, or Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) in Lubbock after Thanksgiving to reach a bowl.
Hoping to avoid being the first OU team to not make a bowl game since 1998, Venables said the milestone is imperative for a first-year staff to accomplish, due to the extra time his staff gets to develop players of the future.
Freshmen such as Jaren Kanak, Jovantae Barnes, Gentry Williams, Robert Spears-Jennings, Kip Lewis and R Mason Thomas have all played significant snaps this season, despite playing less reps than their veteran teammates. Venables said the extra practices that comes with bowl preparation can help them mature.
“The number one thing is you can continue to develop your team,” Venables said. “... Then (in the) good on good work that you do, you’re using primarily young players, and even taking time to scrimmage those guys and continue to give them game-type reps.
“That’s the biggest part of it. And continue to be around your players, continue to nurture relationships, things of that nature.”
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who’s used Barnes as the main backup behind starting running back Eric Gray this season, agreed with the significance of that extra time.
“The importance of playing in a bowl game, there’s a lot of things that go into that,” Lebby said Monday. “But first-year staff obviously think the biggest thing is more time with our guys. That’s the first thing that comes to mind.”
Gray, a Sooners captain against the Cowboys on Saturday and who’s ran for 1,113 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, remembered being a freshman for Tennessee during the 2019 season, and how extra reps helped him grow into a likely NFL Draft pick this spring.
Also serving as a voice for Barnes, Gray’s focus has shifted to making sure the younger players understand the season Sooners aren’t accustomed to is only a bump in the road.
“That’s kind of what us leaders have come together and said, we got to finish strong for the young guys,” Gray said. “We got to show these guys what it means to persevere no matter what, and to gain that momentum into next year or going into the bowl game.”
Barnes, a former four-star recruit who’s flashed at times this season with 338 rushing yards and four touchdowns, is likely OU’s bell-cow runner of the future. He said the up-and-comers like himself understand what’s needed from them.
“Just making sure we have our heads on straight and just focus on finishing and trying to get to a bowl game is really important,” The Las Vegas native said. “We speak about that every day. So, we’re definitely trying to accomplish that, and I feel like we will.”
Oklahoma currently holds the No. 7-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, holding commitments from two five-star prospects in quarterback Jackson Arnold and defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore.
Defensive coordinator Ted Roof said recruiting with a 5-5 record is certainly “not ideal,” but with reinforcements needed it can provide a new sales pitch to recruits about being able to contribute instantly.
OU, which began the year ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll, has lost two commits in four-star defensive end Colton Vasek and three-star Kaleb Spencer amid its 5-5 season. A win over in-state rival Oklahoma State would likely help end its otherwise disappointing year on a high note.
“When you play well during the year and you win at the end of the year, you carry momentum into your offseason program, it carries momentum into recruiting into the offseason program, spring ball,” Roof said. “All the things, you want to end anything on a good note and not a negative outcome.”
