OU football: Sooners' season opener against Tulane moved from New Orleans to Norman

  • Updated
Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the spring game April 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU's season opener against Tulane has officially been moved from New Orleans to Norman due to Hurricane Ida and will remain as an 11 a.m. kickoff, the schools' athletic departments announced Monday.

SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock and Fox 25's Curtis Fitzpatrick first reported the game would be moved to Norman before Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen refuted their claims on Twitter, saying "no decision on the football game this week has been finalized." Later, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel officially confirmed the game would move to Oklahoma moments before Tulane and OU's releases.

Oklahoma announced in its release that due to the short notice and holiday weekend ahead of Labor Day, it is unable to gather all of its contracted service providers for the contest. Therefore, only the lower bowl of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be open for fan seating.

Tulane will be the home team for the game and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. Tickets originally purchased for Yulman Stadium in New Orleans are not transferable. All tickets for the game will be sold separately and are not part of existing season ticket packages. However, OU season ticket holders will have first priority for purchasing tickets, but must do so by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Those with lower bowl, club level, loge box and suite season ticket locations can purchase their existing seats. Those with seats elsewhere in the stadium will also have a chance to purchase tickets.

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina hit the state, and made landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mph sustained winds. Ida left all of New Orleans without power and as of Monday morning the city's only electricity is coming from backup generators.

With the contest's relocation to Norman, the Sooners will now play their first four games at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Stadium for the first time since 2004. Oklahoma's first road game will be against Kansas State on Oct. 2 in Manhattan, Kansas.

Alongside the game's transition to Norman, OU and Tulane announced they will attempt to schedule a future game in New Orleans.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

