You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners' season opener against Tulane moved from New Orleans to Norman, per reports

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the spring game April 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU's season opener against Tulane has been moved from New Orleans to Norman due to Hurricane Ida, according to SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock and Fox 25's Curtis Fitzpatrick.

After others confirmed Murdock and Fitzpatrick's report, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen has since tweeted that "no decision on the football game this week has been finalized."

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina hit the state, and made landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mph sustained winds. Ida left all of New Orleans without power and as of Monday morning the city's only electricity is coming from backup generators.

With the contest's relocation to Norman, the Sooners will now play their first four games at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Stadium for the first time since 2004. Oklahoma's first road game will be against Kansas State on Oct. 2 in Manhattan, Kansas.

OU is expected to make an official announcement on the matter around noon. 

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments