OU football: Sooners' season opener against Tulane moved from New Orleans to Norman, per reports

OU's season opener against Tulane has been moved from New Orleans to Norman due to Hurricane Ida, according to SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock and Fox 25's Curtis Fitzpatrick.
Can confirm that the OU/Tulane game is moving to Norman this weekend. Full announcement expected from OU around noon with more details about gameday procedures, tickets, etc.— Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) August 30, 2021
After others confirmed Murdock and Fitzpatrick's report, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen has since tweeted that "no decision on the football game this week has been finalized."
I can confirm no decision on the football game this week has been finalized. #unnamedsources https://t.co/2Bve52rqXm— Troy Dannen (@Tulane_AD) August 30, 2021
Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina hit the state, and made landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mph sustained winds. Ida left all of New Orleans without power and as of Monday morning the city's only electricity is coming from backup generators.
With the contest's relocation to Norman, the Sooners will now play their first four games at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Stadium for the first time since 2004. Oklahoma's first road game will be against Kansas State on Oct. 2 in Manhattan, Kansas.
OU is expected to make an official announcement on the matter around noon.
