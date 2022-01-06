OU football: Sooners safety Pat Fields to continue playing career at Stanford

When senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields made nine tackles in the Valero Alamo Bowl and was named defensive MVP of the game, it seemed like a fitting ending for a player who'd given all indications the 2021 season would be his last.
Fields announced one day later on Dec. 30 he'd be transferring to Stanford to pursue a master's degree in management science and engineering. Turns out, he'll be playing football for the Cardinal as well, the university confirmed Thursday.
Welcome to The Farm, @PatrickFields24‼️A three-year starter and team captain at Oklahoma, Patrick began classes at Stanford on Monday and has one season of eligibility remaining! 🗞 » https://t.co/1vL3OCWkzF#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/hBgmKR6ie4— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) January 6, 2022
Stanford Rivals site Cardinal Sports Report first reported Fields would continue his football career out west, despite Fields saying in early December that the Alamo Bowl would be "his last go around."
A three-year starter and two-year team captain for the Sooners, Fields made 27 tackles and one interception this season. He finishes his OU career with 79 tackles — seven for loss — and two sacks.
The Tulsa native from Union High School was named to the CoSida Academic All-America first team in December and is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.
Fields simultaneously completed a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in accounting, and graduated from OU in December.
