OU football: Sooners safety Pat Fields named semifinalist for 2021 Wuerffel Trophy

Oklahoma senior safety Pat Fields was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy on Wednesday, which is presented to college football’s most impactful leader in community service.
Making an 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 on and off the field.@PatrickFields24 one of 12 semifinalists for the #WuerffelTrophy.➡️ https://t.co/hmkocfWFx7 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/msclFIqrYV— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 3, 2021
Fields has been a leader in terms of community service throughout his time at OU. In collaboration with the president of the OU National Black Alumni, he founded the Black Wall Street Scholarship to provide grants for underrepresented students from Tulsa, his hometown.
The two-time team captain has also been named a finalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell trophy, which is awarded for excellence in academics and considered the “Academic Heisman.” Current graduate assistant and former Oklahoma center Ty Darlington earned the Wuerffel Trophy in 2015.
The Sooners return to play after their bye week to face Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Waco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.