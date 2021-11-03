You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners safety Pat Fields named semifinalist for 2021 Wuerffel Trophy

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Pat Fields

Senior safety Pat Fields during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma senior safety Pat Fields was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy on Wednesday, which is presented to college football’s most impactful leader in community service.

Fields has been a leader in terms of community service throughout his time at OU. In collaboration with the president of the OU National Black Alumni, he founded the Black Wall Street Scholarship to provide grants for underrepresented students from Tulsa, his hometown.

The two-time team captain has also been named a finalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell trophy, which is awarded for excellence in academics and considered the “Academic Heisman.” Current graduate assistant and former Oklahoma center Ty Darlington earned the Wuerffel Trophy in 2015.

The Sooners return to play after their bye week to face Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Waco. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments