OU football: Sooners safety Pat Fields named finalist for 2021 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award on Wednesday.
1️⃣ of 3️⃣ finalists for the @JasonWitten Collegiate Man of the Year, @PatrickFields24!➡️ https://t.co/59FlfNNNJt | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/4zJGPXM7Lg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 15, 2021
The Witten award annually recognizes the college football player who best provides exemplary leadership. Fields joins Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan and Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal on the list of finalists. The winner will be announced during a ceremony on Feb. 17, 2022 in Frisco, Texas.
In May, Fields founded "Town Business," a financial literacy seminar for high school football players. Additionally, the Tulsa native founded the Black Wall Street Scholarship with OU's Black Alumni Association, creating an endowment to assist underrepresented and low income students from his home town.
Fields is also a finalist for the prestigious Wuerrfel Trophy and William V. Campbell Trophy. He's expected to graduate with bachelors and masters degrees in accounting next week.
