OU football: Sooners safety Pat Fields named finalist for 2021 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

Pat Fields

Senior safety Pat Fields during Walk of Champions before the Iowa State game on Nov. 20.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award on Wednesday.

The Witten award annually recognizes the college football player who best provides exemplary leadership. Fields joins Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan and Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal on the list of finalists. The winner will be announced during a ceremony on Feb. 17, 2022 in Frisco, Texas.

In May, Fields founded "Town Business," a financial literacy seminar for high school football players. Additionally, the Tulsa native founded the Black Wall Street Scholarship with OU's Black Alumni Association, creating an endowment to assist underrepresented and low income students from his home town.

Fields is also a finalist for the prestigious Wuerrfel Trophy and William V. Campbell Trophy. He's expected to graduate with bachelors and masters degrees in accounting next week.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

