OU football: Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell out for game against Texas after first quarter injury

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell catches an interception during the game against West Virginia on Sept. 25.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

DALLAS — Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is out for the remainder of the Sooners' game against Texas after exiting in the first quarter with an injury, according to OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank. 

The senior came out of halftime with street clothes on and no uniform, confirming his injury. 

Turner-Yell missed the Sooners' previous game against Kansas State on Oct. 2 with an apparent hamstring injury suffered against West Virginia on Sept. 25. Turner-Yell exited after the Longhorns scored a 75-yard touchdown on their first play of the game. He dove in attempt to tackle the Texas receiver, but missed. 

The Hempstead, Texas native has 17 tackles this season plus an interception and tackle for loss. Redshirt senior safety Justin Broiles replaced Turner-Yell after the injury.

No. 6 OU currently trails the No. 21 Longhorns 38-20 around four minutes into the third quarter.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

