OU football: Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell out for game against Texas after first quarter injury

DALLAS — Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is out for the remainder of the Sooners' game against Texas after exiting in the first quarter with an injury, according to OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank.
The senior came out of halftime with street clothes on and no uniform, confirming his injury.
DTY "emotional" when leaving the #Sooners injury tent, according to @PlankShow on OU radio. Broiles was on the field for him on last two Texas plays.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 9, 2021
Delarrin Turner-Yell already in the injury tent. Replaced by Justin Broiles in the starting lineup.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 9, 2021
Turner-Yell missed the Sooners' previous game against Kansas State on Oct. 2 with an apparent hamstring injury suffered against West Virginia on Sept. 25. Turner-Yell exited after the Longhorns scored a 75-yard touchdown on their first play of the game. He dove in attempt to tackle the Texas receiver, but missed.
The Hempstead, Texas native has 17 tackles this season plus an interception and tackle for loss. Redshirt senior safety Justin Broiles replaced Turner-Yell after the injury.
No. 6 OU currently trails the No. 21 Longhorns 38-20 around four minutes into the third quarter.
