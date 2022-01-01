OU football: Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
Sooner For Life ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HsSvUimIAA— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) January 1, 2022
The senior All-Big 12 Second Team selection was a three-year starter, making 30 career starts. Turner-Yell led the Sooners with three interceptions this season, while ranking fourth in tackles with 53.
Turner-Yell is the 10th OU starter to declare for the draft, joining Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas, Marquis Hayes, Tyrese Robinson, Kennedy Brooks, Jeremiah Hall and Gabe Brkic.
A former three-star recruit, Turner-Yell chose Oklahoma over the likes of Houston, Nebraska and Utah. The Hempstead, Texas native finished his career with 190 total tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.
