OU football: Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell declares for 2022 NFL Draft

  • Updated
Delarrin Turner-Yell

Senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The senior All-Big 12 Second Team selection was a three-year starter, making 30 career starts. Turner-Yell led the Sooners with three interceptions this season, while ranking fourth in tackles with 53.

Turner-Yell is the 10th OU starter to declare for the draft, joining Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas, Marquis Hayes, Tyrese Robinson, Kennedy Brooks, Jeremiah Hall and Gabe Brkic.

A former three-star recruit, Turner-Yell chose Oklahoma over the likes of Houston, Nebraska and Utah. The Hempstead, Texas native finished his career with 190 total tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

