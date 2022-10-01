 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners safety Damond Harmon carted off field against TCU with injury

David Ugwoegbu and Damond Harmon

Senior Linebacker David Ugwoegbu and Sophomore defensive back Damond Harmon during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

FORT WORTH — Sophomore safety Damond Harmon was carted off the field after being down for several minutes in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma's 55-24 loss to TCU on Saturday. 

According to OU radio analyst Gabe Ikard, Harmon was able to move his arms and legs and was transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation. 

It appeared Harmon hit his head on a Horned Frogs defender's knee and had to have his facemark removed to get his helmet off. The Richmond, Virginia native was surrounded by teammates and coaches as his head and neck were being stabilized on a stretcher. 

Harmon, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports' composite rankings, recorded five tackles before exiting the contest. 

