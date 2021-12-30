OU football: Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Redshirt junior Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon.
Thank you so much Sooner Nation! It been unreal! #26 out!❤️ pic.twitter.com/8mEW3hVxCH— Kennedy Brooks (@kennedyBrooks26) December 30, 2021
Brooks will forgo his final season of eligibility after rushing for a career-high 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns this fall. He ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in OU's Valero Alamo Bowl win over Oregon, earning offensive MVP honors in his final game as a Sooner.'
Brooks didn't miss a beat in 2021 despite opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. With his play, he became just the fourth OU running back to amass three separate 1,000-yard seasons.
"Sooner Nation, the best fans in the world. Home or away, on or off the field, your support was incredible. You are all the best, and I thank you for making my experience at Oklahoma unforgettable," Brooks wrote.
“I am proud to have earned my degree from such a great university, and I will forever be grateful for all the friendships I’ve gained at Oklahoma."
Brooks finishes his Sooners career with 3,320 yards and 31 touchdowns. Now, he becomes the sixth Sooner to announce intentions to prepare for the NFL.
