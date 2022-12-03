 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners running back Eric Gray declares for NFL draft

Eric Gray

Senior running back Eric Gray before the game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Nov. 26.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray announced Saturday he's planning on declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

The senior running back rushed for a career-high 1,364 yards this season and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 229 yards.

He also accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, a draft-preparation contest composed of the best seniors in the country.

"I am thankful for my Oklahoma family," Gray wrote in his announcement. "From the first moment that I stepped on campus and met you guys, you welcomed me with open arms... Sooner nation, thank you for cheering me on. The energy that you guys bring is unmatched."

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound runner transferred from Tennessee after the 2020 season. Gray, a Memphis, Tennessee, native, was a four-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. 

