OU football: Sooners' run defense 'out-executed, out-played and out-coached' in 38-35 loss to Baylor

Oklahoma knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop it.
Baylor took over possession at its own 25-yard line with a 38-35 lead with 4:05 remaining in the game, while the Sooners had two timeouts and plenty of time to notch a stop to get their offense back on the field.
The Bears, who had run all over the Sooners on Saturday, weren’t going to shy away from the ground especially when trying to drain the clock.
After failing to stop short-yardage plays throughout the entire game, OU coach Brent Venables used his final timeout ahead of an obvious run situation. OU needed a stop to get its offense back on the field for a chance to eliminate the deficit, but history tends to repeat itself.
Baylor fourth-string running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams broke a 43-yard run, sealing Baylor’s 38-35 victory.
“We got out-executed, out-played and out-coached in all those situations,” Venables said. “We’ve got to be better. It’s not any one thing, they literally were running the ball left and running it right. Regardless of wherever they're sending the run, we've got to do a better job at physically being in gaps and having a gap side arm and leg free and fitting aggressively, and downhill.”
OU’s (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) inability to stop the run, including twice on fourth down, proved to be the difference in Baylor’s (6-3, 4-2) win in Norman. The Bears held the ball for 33:42, and dominated on the ground, with 281 rushing yards and five touchdowns, 192 yards and two scores of which came from Williams.
Venables was disappointed with his team’s lack of physicality and discipline at times, but had little explanation for why he thinks the inconsistencies keep happening.
“We got soft on our edges and our secondary run support at times,” Venables said. “And they cracked us and we didn't do a good job of crack-replacing, they physically got after us a number of times. We got swallowed up, they have a good offensive line, they do a good job… They're going to punish you when you make mistakes.”
Coach Dave Aranda and Baylor have made their money this season going for it on fourth down, and converted 3-of-3 attempts against Oklahoma. The Bears are 21-of-30 (70%) on fourth-down conversions this season and Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof said he “wasn’t surprised” Aranda went for it the times he did.
On Baylor's first drive of the game in the first quarter, quarterback Blake Shapen connected with receiver Josh Cameron for 16 yards on fourth-and-7. In the second half, linebacker Dillon Doyle rushed for a yard to pick up a fourth-and-1.
The most pivotal fourth-down conversion of the contest, however, came in the fourth quarter when the Bears converted a fourth-and-1 on a two-yard rush from their own 29-yard line.
“They've gone for it a lot on fourth down this year,” Roof said. “They ran the inside zone, the hand-back play and they were able to rush for a couple yards. Those are situations where we’ve got to make sure we get our hands down, get some knock-back and not let ball-carriers fall forward and things of that nature. So we’ve got to do a better job in that area.”
Williams, a fifth-year junior and relatively unknown commodity, had just 209 total rushing yards this season entering Saturday’s contest. The 5-foot-9 running back posted career-highs in carries, yards and touchdowns in the Bears’ win over the Sooners.
All throughout the week leading up to the contest, OU players and coaches raved about Baylor running back Richard Reese, who rushed for a combined 334 yards and five touchdowns against Kansas and Texas Tech the previous two weeks. Reese recorded just seven yards and a touchdown on four carries as he was playing through a “flu bug,” Aranda said postgame.
“(Williams) is a good back,” fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White said. “He definitely gained my respect today, just because I don't think I've ever necessarily seen him before. He's fast and he plays well behind that really good offensive line so kudos to them.”
While Oklahoma’s defensive line was ineffective at stopping the run, it also continued to struggle applying quarterback pressure. The Sooners’ lone sack and just second in six games came via Jalen Redmond in the second quarter.
“You’ve just got to go through your preparation, go through your training, and remember everything we've been taught and how we've been coached,” fifth-year senior Jeffrey Johnson said. “It’s a mentality man, on third down the goal is to get off the field and that didn’t happen. Baylor is a pretty good team, I feel like we’ve just got to get ready to play another down.”
While OU’s defense made some strides last week in its 27-13 win over Iowa State and have shown brief flashes of improvement this season under Venables and Roof, Saturday was a reminder that this team has a long way to go on that side of the ball.
“When we needed to get a stop the most, we didn’t do it,” Roof said. “There were a lot of situations where they did respond well but we just couldn't get off the field when we needed to. We had some opportunities on third downs before the fourth downs to make those where they weren't fourth-and-1 or whatever… not being able to finish when we needed to finish (was the difference).”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.