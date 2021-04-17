OU football: Sooners release Chandler Morris from national letter of intent, per report

Oklahoma has released quarterback Chandler Morris, who announced his transfer to TCU on on Jan. 4, from his national letter of intent, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Drew Davison.
OU has released Chandler Morris from his national letter of intent, source confirms.— Drew Davison (@drewdavison) April 17, 2021
Morris was one of five quarterbacks who took snaps at TCU's spring game on Saturday, per Davison, and afterward tweeted "First Day Out" and "#Freed," seemingly signifying his release. Because Morris didn't stay at OU for an entire year, per the requirements of his NLI, Oklahoma was using the letter to block him from being immediately eligible at an opposing Big 12 school.
After TCU head coach Gary Patterson revealed Morris hadn't been released on March 22, OU head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the situation in a March 24 press conference. Riley bashed intraconference transfers, saying they "make the game worse," and that granting immediate eligibility to in-conference transfers goes against his core beliefs.
But on April 14, the Big 12 reportedly voted to eliminate Conference Rule 6.3, which required intraconference transfers to forfeit a year of eligibility when joining a new program. Thus Morris' NLI was the only thing keeping him from being immediately eligible.
Morris appeared in five games for the Sooners in 2020, throwing for 39 yards on 3-of-5 passing while rushing for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Now he's set to compete with incumbent Max Duggan for TCU's starting job.
