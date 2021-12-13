OU football: Sooners regain commitment from 4-star 2022 linebacker Kobie McKinzie

Four-star 2022 linebacker Kobie McKinzie flipped his commitment from Texas to Oklahoma on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder previously decommitted from OU on Nov. 28 when Lincoln Riley became the head coach at USC.
December 13, 2021
McKinzie committed to UT on Dec. 5, the same day the Sooners hired Brent Venables as Riley's replacement. A native of Lubbock, Texas, McKinzie held offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Florida State and Illinois State.
The Lubbock-Cooper High School standout is No. 11 linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings. McKinzie's decision to recommit to OU coincides with four-star 2022 quarterback Nick Evers' commitment to OU.
McKinzie is now the second linebacker in the Sooners' 2022 recruiting class, joining fellow four-star Kip Lewis.
