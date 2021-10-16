OU football: Sooners receiver Mario Williams exits with apparent hamstring injury against TCU, per report

Freshman receiver Mario Williams exited No. 4 Oklahoma's game against TCU with an apparent hamstring injury, according to team sideline reporter Chris Plank.
Plank said hamstring injury for Mario Williams, according to radio listeners. https://t.co/SmqyVSGKMi— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) October 17, 2021
Williams had one catch for 11 yards on the night. The former five-star recruit entered the game as the Sooners’ leader in receptions with 23, and ranked third in yards with 208.
Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham and sophomore offensive tackle Anton Harrison both also left the game due to injuries. OU currently leads the Horned Frogs 31-21 early in the third quarter.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who got the nod over former starter Spencer Rattler, threw for an Oklahoma-freshman record 257 yards in the first half.
