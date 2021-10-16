You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners receiver Mario Williams exits with apparent hamstring injury against TCU, per report

Mario Williams

Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams before the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman receiver Mario Williams exited No. 4 Oklahoma's game against TCU  with an apparent hamstring injury, according to team sideline reporter Chris Plank.

Williams had one catch for 11 yards on the night. The former five-star recruit entered the game as the Sooners’ leader in receptions with 23, and ranked third in yards with 208.

Sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham and sophomore offensive tackle Anton Harrison both also left the game due to injuries. OU currently leads the Horned Frogs 31-21 early in the third quarter.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who got the nod over former starter Spencer Rattler, threw for an Oklahoma-freshman record 257 yards in the first half.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

