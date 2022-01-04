OU football: Sooners receiver Mario Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Freshman receiver Mario Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.
January 4, 2022
The move comes after fellow freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announced his decision to also enter the portal on Monday.
“I don’t know what he is going to do yet but I want him to be my QB," Mario told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Mario recorded 35 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. The 5-foot-9 receiver's 35 receptions ranked second among Oklahoma players, and his 380 yards ranked fourth.
The former four-star recruit per 247Sports' Composite rankings is the Sooners third receiver to enter the portal this offseason, joining Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease. Haselwood left for Arkansas, while Wease decided to return to Oklahoma following former coach Lincoln Riley's abrupt exit to Southern California.
Mario originally chose the Sooners over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Louisiana State and Michigan.
