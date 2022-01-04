You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners receiver Mario Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mario Williams

Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams runs after having his helmet pulled off during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman receiver Mario Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

The move comes after fellow freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announced his decision to also enter the portal on Monday. 

“I don’t know what he is going to do yet but I want him to be my QB," Mario told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Mario recorded 35 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. The 5-foot-9 receiver's 35 receptions ranked second among Oklahoma players, and his 380 yards ranked fourth. 

The former four-star recruit per 247Sports' Composite rankings is the Sooners third receiver to enter the portal this offseason, joining Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease. Haselwood left for Arkansas, while Wease decided to return to Oklahoma following former coach Lincoln Riley's abrupt exit to Southern California. 

Mario originally chose the Sooners over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Louisiana State and Michigan.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments