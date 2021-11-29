OU football: Sooners receiver Jadon Haselwood enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced in a tweet on Monday. He’s now the second Sooner to enter the portal following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC, joining quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Haselwood had 39 receptions for 399 yards and six touchdowns this season. In OU’s 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State, he had three catches for 18 yards. His best game this season came in a 52-31 win over TCU when he had six receptions for 56 yards and three touchdowns.
Over three seasons, he had 62 catches for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. After an impressive freshman season, Haselwood suffered a lower leg injury in his sophomore year that sidelined him for six games.
A native of Ellenwood, Georgia, Haselwood was a five-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals in 2019. All three sites ranked him as the No. 1 receiver prospect in the country.
