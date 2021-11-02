You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners receiver Drake Stoops nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

Drake Stoops

Redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops after scoring a 2-point conversion during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, the Burlsworth Foundation announced Tuesday.

The award honors the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on. Stoops is one of 88 other nominees. 

The son of former OU head coach Bob Stoops, the Norman native caught his first touchdown pass of the season last Saturday against Texas Tech. Overall, Stoops has caught 14 passes for 177 yards this season, averaging 12.6 yards per catch.

Stoops is in his fourth season at OU. In his college career, he's recorded 39 caught passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns.

Stoops could become the second Sooners player to win the award, after former quarterback Baker Mayfield won the award twice. 

