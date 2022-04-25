 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners receiver Cody Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple reports

Cody Jackson

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Cody Jackson during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, according to On3's Matt Zenitz. The report was confirmed by 247Sports' Chris Hummer and The Athletic's Max Olson.

Jackson appeared in the Sooners' spring game on April 23 and led the red team with three receptions on five targets. Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two appearances last season, although he missed majority of the 2021 slate for an undisclosed reason. 

The 6-foot, 179-pound target was a four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also ranked the nation's No. 110 overall player and No. 17 receiver.

Jackson attended Foster High in Richmond, Texas, the same school as former OU standout CeeDee Lamb. Jackson's decision to enter the portal leaves Oklahoma's receivers room with just eight scholarship players. 

