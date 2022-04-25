OU football: Sooners receiver Cody Jackson enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple reports

Redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, according to On3's Matt Zenitz. The report was confirmed by 247Sports' Chris Hummer and The Athletic's Max Olson.
Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson, a Class of 2021 four-star recruit, has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned https://t.co/xWsWSZF8sP— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2022
Jackson appeared in the Sooners' spring game on April 23 and led the red team with three receptions on five targets. Jackson caught five passes for 45 yards in two appearances last season, although he missed majority of the 2021 slate for an undisclosed reason.
The 6-foot, 179-pound target was a four-star recruit in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also ranked the nation's No. 110 overall player and No. 17 receiver.
Jackson attended Foster High in Richmond, Texas, the same school as former OU standout CeeDee Lamb. Jackson's decision to enter the portal leaves Oklahoma's receivers room with just eight scholarship players.
