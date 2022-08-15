 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners ranked No. 9 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Marvin Mims

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims during Sooners' 2022 fall football camp on Aug. 8.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma was ranked No. 9 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday morning. 

The Sooners trail No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, defending national champion No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame. No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Utah and No. 8 Michigan were also ranked ahead of OU. Oklahoma received 956 total votes in what is its lowest preseason ranking in the poll since being ranked No. 19 in 2015. 

The Sooners are the highest-ranked Big 12 school, ahead of No. 10 Baylor and No. 12 Oklahoma State. Outside of the Top 25, Texas garnered 164 votes, while Kansas State picked up 14. 

Previously, OU was ranked No. 9 in the preseason AFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll. Oklahoma opens the 2022 season vs. UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

