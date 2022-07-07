OU football: Sooners ranked No. 2 in Big 12 Media Preseason Poll, break 6-year streak as favorite

Oklahoma has been selected as the preseason No. 2 ranked team in the Big 12, breaking its six-year streak as the favorite, according to a preseason media poll released by the conference Thursday.
🏈 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 #Big12FB 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥 🏈📰 https://t.co/TCT3Iway7b pic.twitter.com/lr516JpyM3— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 7, 2022
The poll, which is voted on by media members, granted the Sooners 12 of the 41 first-place votes, while the remaining 29 votes went to Baylor (17), Oklahoma State (9), Texas (2) and Iowa State (1).
OU has a Big 12-record 14 conference titles and is coming off a season in which it defeated Oregon 47-32 in the Alamo Bowl. Oklahoma failed to reach the conference championship game last season for the first time since its return in 2017.
The Sooners are entering their first season with new coach Brent Venables at the helm.
