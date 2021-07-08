OU football: Sooners ranked No. 1 in Big 12 Media Preseason Poll for 6th consecutive year

Oklahoma has been selected as the favorite to win the Big 12 for the sixth consecutive season, according to a preseason media poll released by the conference Thursday.
Never satisfied. #Sooners come in at 𝗡𝗼. 𝟭 for the sixth straight year in the Big 12 Media Preseason Poll. https://t.co/DHxsSOF5wZ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/FXxcpE2Cyj— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 8, 2021
The Big 12 Football Preseason Poll — voted on by media representatives — granted the Sooners 35 of the 39 first-place votes, with the remaining four votes going to Iowa State.
OU has a Big 12-record 14 conference titles and is coming off coach Lincoln Riley's first bowl win after three consecutive losses in the College Football Playoff with a 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.
With Riley at the helm, the Sooners boast a 34-5 record against in-conference opponents during his tenure.
