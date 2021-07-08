You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners ranked No. 1 in Big 12 Media Preseason Poll for 6th consecutive year

Lincoln Riley

OU football head coach Lincoln Riley smiles before the spring game April 24.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has been selected as the favorite to win the Big 12 for the sixth consecutive season, according to a preseason media poll released by the conference Thursday.

The Big 12 Football Preseason Poll — voted on by media representatives — granted the Sooners 35 of the 39 first-place votes, with the remaining four votes going to Iowa State.

OU has a Big 12-record 14 conference titles and is coming off coach Lincoln Riley's first bowl win after three consecutive losses in the College Football Playoff with a 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl. 

With Riley at the helm, the Sooners boast a 34-5 record against in-conference opponents during his tenure. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

