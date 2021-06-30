You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler says athletes must use NCAA's NIL policy 'to do good in the world'

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler throws the ball before the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler voiced his support for the NCAA's new name, image and likeness policy on Wednesday night.

The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors voted to approve the policy on Wednesday afternoon, which allows college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness in all 50 states starting July 1.

Previously, doing so was against NCAA policy. The association's decision to overturn it comes after 24 states passed their own NIL legislation for college athletes in 2021. The Oklahoma State Senate passed its NIL measure on May 21.

"I am excited for the opportunities ahead," Rattler wrote in his social media post. "This is a great new era for college athletes. At the same time, we must continue to prioritize academics and athletics. I am focused on my grades and growing on the field in hopes of bring a national championship to Norman.

"We as players must use our platform and this new NIL opportunity to do good in the world. I will donate a part of any earnings I receive to help underserved people and underserved communities."

The policy does not allow compensation by a university to its athletes for "participation or achievement" and payment can not be contingent on enrollment. The NCAA will also monitor endorsements for possible violations.

Athletes can also enter NIL agreements with university boosters if the activity abides by state law and school policy.

Rattler started all 11 games for Oklahoma last season. He threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 180 yards and six scores, earning him first-team All-Big 12 honors. 

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

