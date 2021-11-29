You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler after the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via social media on Monday.

"Sooner nation: Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution," Rattler said in his statement. "Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever.

"Special thanks to my family and friends for your support. Thank God for the game of football. It's the ultimate team sport and brings teammates and communities together unlike anything else."

Rattler, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, started Oklahoma's first six games this season before being benched for freshman Caleb Williams against Texas. Williams has maintained the starting job since, though Rattler made relief appearances against Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State.

Rattler finishes his OU career with 4,595 passing yards and 40 touchdowns plus 260 rushing yards and nine rushing scores. As a redshirt freshman starter in 2020, he led the Sooners to their sixth-straight Big 12 Championship and a 55-20 Cotton Bowl victory over Florida.

Before coming to Norman, Rattler was a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. He's the first OU player to enter the portal following head coach Lincoln Riley's departure for USC.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

