OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel starts vs. No. 19 Kansas

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel started for Oklahoma against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday in Norman.

Gabriel went through warmups fully suited up before joining his team on the field for the first drive of the game. The Central Florida transfer is back after he left the Sooners' game against TCU on Oct. 1 in the second quarter with a head injury.

OU coach Brent Venables said Tuesday he expected Gabriel to play after Gabriel said Monday he was still in concussion protocol. The Jayhawks are without their starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, who was injured against TCU last week, and are starting Jason Bean instead.

OU (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) and Kansas (5-1, 2-1) have kicked off on ESPN2. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

