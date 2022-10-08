 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel out for Red River Showdown vs. Texas; Davis Beville starts

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

DALLAS — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is out for the Red River Showdown against Texas on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Despite fully suiting up and going through pregame warmups, Gabriel returned to the sideline in street clothes right before kickoff. Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville started for the Sooners instead.

Gabriel left OU's game against TCU last week in the second quarter after taking a hit to the head from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge that appeared to briefly leave him unconscious.

Sooners coach Brent Venables announced after the contest that Gabriel was in the concussion protocol but had been quiet about his status since.

Gabriel went through all phases of pregame preparations with Beville and backups General Booty and Nick Evers, including throwing with the first team offense.

To counter OU, Texas has its starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, back after he missed the past three games with a shoulder injury.

OU (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) and Texas (3-2, 1-1) have kicked off on ABC.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

