OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel out for Red River Showdown vs. Texas; Davis Beville starts

DALLAS — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is out for the Red River Showdown against Texas on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.
Despite fully suiting up and going through pregame warmups, Gabriel returned to the sideline in street clothes right before kickoff. Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville started for the Sooners instead.
Gabriel left OU's game against TCU last week in the second quarter after taking a hit to the head from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge that appeared to briefly leave him unconscious.
Sooners coach Brent Venables announced after the contest that Gabriel was in the concussion protocol but had been quiet about his status since.
Gabriel went through all phases of pregame preparations with Beville and backups General Booty and Nick Evers, including throwing with the first team offense.
To counter OU, Texas has its starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, back after he missed the past three games with a shoulder injury.
OU (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) and Texas (3-2, 1-1) have kicked off on ABC.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.